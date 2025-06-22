Washington Mystis vs. Dallas Wings: OVERTIME FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2025
June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The Washington Mystics were battle tested against the Dallas Wings, but were able to prevail in overtime
Rookie Paige Bueckers forced OT, but ultimately first year player for the Mystics', Sonia Citron (27 PTS), capped the game off with a corner three to seal the victory for Washington, 91-88
