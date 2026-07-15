Washington Mystics vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2026
Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
FINAL IN TORONTO
The Mystics defeat the Tempo, 79-62!
Kiki Iriafen: 25 PTS | 14 REB Shakira Austin: 17 PTS | 10 REB | 3 BLK Michaela Onyenwere: 15 PTS | 5 REB | 2 3PM
Washington outscored Toronto 53-30 in the second half to improve to 12-10.
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
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- Sun Defeat Fire 90-87 - Connecticut Sun
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- Sky Fall 96-91 against Dallas, Closing out a Four-Game Western Road Swing - Chicago Sky
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