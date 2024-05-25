Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
What a performance by the Seattle Storm, taking down the Washington Mystics 101-69
Five players eclipsed double digits in scoring en route to their huge win
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
