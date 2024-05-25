Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2024

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







What a performance by the Seattle Storm, taking down the Washington Mystics 101-69

Five players eclipsed double digits in scoring en route to their huge win

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

