Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 26, 2024
August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Mystics shock the Storm
After a hard-fought battle, the Washington Mystics defeated Seattle for the first time this season in a 74-72 nail-bitter. Brittney Sykes dropped 20 PTS and and 6 REB in the WIN!
