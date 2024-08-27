Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 26, 2024

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







Mystics shock the Storm

After a hard-fought battle, the Washington Mystics defeated Seattle for the first time this season in a 74-72 nail-bitter. Brittney Sykes dropped 20 PTS and and 6 REB in the WIN!

28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.