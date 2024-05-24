Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 23, 2024
May 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Phoenix Mercury pick up their 3rd straight win with an 83-80 dub over the Mystics ð
Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper went off for 20 PTS each!
