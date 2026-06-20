Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2026

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics went to work on the road

They defeat the Liberty, 86-83, snapping the Liberty's 8-game win streak.

Kiki Iriafen: 20 PTS, 6 REB Sonia Citron: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST Shakira Austin: 14 REB, 7 REB

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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