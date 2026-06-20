Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2026
Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Washington Mystics went to work on the road
They defeat the Liberty, 86-83, snapping the Liberty's 8-game win streak.
Kiki Iriafen: 20 PTS, 6 REB Sonia Citron: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST Shakira Austin: 14 REB, 7 REB
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026
- Sun Fall to Tempo, 101-97 - Connecticut Sun
- Sparks Sign Guard Kiana Williams - Los Angeles Sparks
- Connecticut Sun's Sun & Soul Fest Event Recap - Connecticut Sun
- Rickea Jackson Has Successful ACL Surgery - Chicago Sky
- Fever, Dream Meet Again Saturday in Atlanta - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Fall to Atlanta Dream - Indiana Fever
- Toronto Tempo Injury Update - Toronto Tempo
- Sky Turned a Corner Amid Commissioner's Cup Play - Chicago Sky
- Inside Rookie Phenom Sydney Taylor's Record-Breaking Two-Game Stretch - Chicago Sky
- Sky Narrowly Fall in Final Seconds to Liberty, 96-95 - Chicago Sky
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