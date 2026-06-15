Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 14, 2026

Published on June 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The New York Liberty defeat the Mystics 86-64 and secure their seventh straight win!

Jonquel Jones: 20 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM | 3 STL | 2 BLKS Breanna Stewart: 14 PTS | 12 REB | 7 BLKS (career-high) (Passed Lisa Leslie for 13th on the WNBA's all-time points list)

With their win today, the Liberty clinch the spot as the Eastern Conference representative in the Championship Game of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase.

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2026

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