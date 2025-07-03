Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Lynx defeated the Mystics 92-75 behind Napheesa Collier's 28-point performance!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.