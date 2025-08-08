Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 8, 2025
August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx overcame the Washington Mystics, 80-76, to pick up their fourth win in a row!
Alanna Smith - 25 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Courtney Williams - 14 points, 5 assists ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Sonia Citron - 26 points, 4 assists, 4 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Kiki Iriafen - 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
