Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx overcame the Washington Mystics, 80-76, to pick up their fourth win in a row!

Alanna Smith - 25 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Courtney Williams - 14 points, 5 assists ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Sonia Citron - 26 points, 4 assists, 4 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Kiki Iriafen - 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

