Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2024

August 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

#3 spot in the WNBA standings still in possesion of the Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota held the Washington Mystics to just 1 made field goal in the last 6 minutes of the game to come away with the 79-68 win

Napheesa Collier had a double-double with 17 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 2 STLs

