Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2024
August 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
#3 spot in the WNBA standings still in possesion of the Minnesota Lynx.
Minnesota held the Washington Mystics to just 1 made field goal in the last 6 minutes of the game to come away with the 79-68 win
Napheesa Collier had a double-double with 17 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 2 STLs
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 15, 2024
- Sparks Gameday Information- August 15 - Los Angeles Sparks
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun - August 16 - Dallas Wings
- 34-Day Sprint to the Playoffs Begins with Back-To-Back Home Games this Weekend - Las Vegas Aces
- 22 Reasons Why Caitlin Clark Is the Rookie of the Year - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings Hosting Inspiring Women Night on Friday against Connecticut Sun - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever to Host AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever to Host AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories
- Mystics vs. Mercury Postgame Information - July 16
- Mystics vs. Aces Postgame Information - July 14
- Mystics at Fever Postgame Information - July 10
- Washington to Induct Alana Beard into the Mystics Hall of Fame on August 23
- Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Information - June 23