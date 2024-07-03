Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 2, 2024

Sports stats



July 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Mystics came out swinging, overcoming a 14-point deficit to snatch the win with five players finishing in double figures, led by Myisha Hines-Allen (16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST), Julie Vanloo (15 PTS, 4 AST), and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (17 PTS, 4 AST).

