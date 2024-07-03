Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 2, 2024
July 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The Mystics came out swinging, overcoming a 14-point deficit to snatch the win with five players finishing in double figures, led by Myisha Hines-Allen (16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST), Julie Vanloo (15 PTS, 4 AST), and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (17 PTS, 4 AST).
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2024
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury - July 3 - Dallas Wings
- Aces Take Down Fever 88-69, Upping Winning Streak to 5 Games - Las Vegas Aces
- Mitchell Makes 500th Career 3-Point Field Goal in Loss at Aces - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories
- Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Information - June 23
- Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Notes - June 22
- Mystics at Fever Postgame Information - June 19
- Washington Mystics to Play Indiana Fever at Capital One Arena on September 19
- Mystics vs. Sky Postgame Information - June 14