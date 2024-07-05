Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 4, 2024

July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Aces kept their foot on the gas the entire game to secure the 98-77 win over the Mystics and their 6th straight DUB

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2024

Aces Celebrate Independence Day with 98-77 Victory Over Washington - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.