Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 4, 2024
July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The Aces kept their foot on the gas the entire game to secure the 98-77 win over the Mystics and their 6th straight DUB
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2024
- Aces Celebrate Independence Day with 98-77 Victory Over Washington - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories
- Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Information - June 23
- Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Notes - June 22
- Mystics at Fever Postgame Information - June 19
- Washington Mystics to Play Indiana Fever at Capital One Arena on September 19
- Mystics vs. Sky Postgame Information - June 14