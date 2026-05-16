Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 15, 2026
Published on May 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Washington Mystics get the overtime dub over the Fever 104-102
Sonia Citron: 30 PTS (career-high) | 6 REB | 4 AST Kiki Iriafen: 25 PTS (career-high) | 13 REB | 2 AST Shakira Austin: 19 PTS | 9 REB | 5 3AST | 3 BLKS
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2026
- Fever Fall Short Despite Clark's Heroics - Indiana Fever
- Sun Rally Falls Short Versus Aces, 101-94 - Connecticut Sun
- Emma Čechová Out for the Season - Minnesota Lynx
- Atlanta Dream Sells out May 17 Showdown at State Farm Arena; Extends Historic Sellout Streak to 50 - Atlanta Dream
- Liberty Avenges First Loss - New York Liberty
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (5.14.26) - Minnesota Lynx
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