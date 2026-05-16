Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 15, 2026

Published on May 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics get the overtime dub over the Fever 104-102

Sonia Citron: 30 PTS (career-high) | 6 REB | 4 AST Kiki Iriafen: 25 PTS (career-high) | 13 REB | 2 AST Shakira Austin: 19 PTS | 9 REB | 5 3AST | 3 BLKS

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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