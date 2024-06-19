Sports stats



Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2024

June 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video


The Fever showed up on both sides of the ball tonight, taking down the Washington Mystics 88-81 at home

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central