Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2024
June 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The Fever showed up on both sides of the ball tonight, taking down the Washington Mystics 88-81 at home
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2024
- Atlanta Dream Fall to Minnesota - Atlanta Dream
- Mystics at Fever Postgame Information - June 19 - Washington Mystics
- Washington Mystics to Play Indiana Fever at Capital One Arena on September 19 - Washington Mystics
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - June 20 - Dallas Wings
- BSE Global Announce Julia Koch and Family as New Strategic Partners - New York Liberty
- Maddy Siegrist Suffers Broken Finger - Dallas Wings
- New York Liberty Taken Down by Phoenix Mercury, 93-99 - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories
- Mystics at Fever Postgame Information - June 19
- Washington Mystics to Play Indiana Fever at Capital One Arena on September 19
- Mystics vs. Sky Postgame Information - June 14
- Mystics vs. Sky Postgame Information - June 6
- Mystics, in Partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, Raise Awareness Around Gun Violence Prevention on June 7