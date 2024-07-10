Sports stats



Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Mystics survive against the Indiana Fever in a 89-84 win on the road, lead by Ariel Atkins' 26 PT, 3 REB, and 3 AST performance!

