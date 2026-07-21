Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 20, 2026
Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
A clutch win on the road for the Washington Mystics
The Mystics defeat the Valkyries, 90-82. They snap the Valks winning streak, and get back into the winning column!
Many players had a hand in this thriller of a game:
Kiki Iriafen: 23 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST Sonia Citron: 17 PTS | 6 AST | 2 REB Shakira Austin: 15 PTS | 15 REB | 2 AST Michaela Onyenwere: 12 PTS | 3 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
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