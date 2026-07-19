Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 18, 2026
Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
A DUB in the Bay
The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Mystics, 74-69, for their 9th straight win extending their franchise record! 9 straight wins is the most by any team this season.
Gabby Williams - 18 PTS (7-15 FG) | 3 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL Kayla Thornton - 11 PTS (3-6 FG) | 3 3PM | 4 REB
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
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