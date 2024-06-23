Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 23, 2024

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Make that back-to-back wins for the Washington Mystics as they defeat the Dallas Wings 92-84

Washington was led by Stefanie Dolson's 18 PTS, 8 REB

