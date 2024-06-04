Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 4, 2024
June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The undefeated streak continues for the Connecticut Sun
The Sun move to 9-0 overall & 2-0 in Commissioner's Cup play behind DeWanna Bonner's 5th 20-PT game of the season!
#WelcometotheW | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
