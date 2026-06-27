Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 26, 2026

Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun defeat the Mystics, 68-57!

Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Leïla Lacan helped secure this back-to-back dub at home for the Sun!

Nelson-Ododa: 12 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Lacan: 12 PTS | 5 AST | 4 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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