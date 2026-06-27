Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 26, 2026
Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun defeat the Mystics, 68-57!
Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Leïla Lacan helped secure this back-to-back dub at home for the Sun!
Nelson-Ododa: 12 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Lacan: 12 PTS | 5 AST | 4 STL
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
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