Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2024

August 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics fought until the very end to defeat the Chicago Sky on the road, 74-70

Stef Dolson and Ariel Atkins led the way for the Mystics with 17 PTS & 15 PTS respectively

