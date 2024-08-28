Sports stats



Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2024

August 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Washington Mystics fought until the very end to defeat the Chicago Sky on the road, 74-70

Stef Dolson and Ariel Atkins led the way for the Mystics with 17 PTS & 15 PTS respectively

