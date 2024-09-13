Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 13, 2024

September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Washington Mystics hold off the Atlanta Dream 72-69, as both teams continue to fight for the final playoffs spot

Brittney Sykes went off for 20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 3PM, 2 AST, & 2 STL on 7-13 FG!

