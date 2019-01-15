Washington Manager Signs Extension Follow Back-To-Back Playoffs

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the contract extension of manager Gregg Langbehn through the 2021 season.

The extension is announced following back-to-back playoff appearances for Langbehn, including a 2019 East Division title and Frontier League Championship appearance. This was the first division title and championship series appearance for the Wild Things since the 2007 season.

"I'm excited for the 2019 season and beyond and want to thank Stu & Francine Williams, Steven Zavacky, Tony Buccilli & the rest of the Wild Things Family for their support and trust in me to lead the Washington Wild Things through the 2021 season", Langbehn stated via email. "I would also like to thank my wife Shelly and my children Nate and Rayna for their continued support each season. Additionally, on behalf of myself, the staff and the players, we would like to thank the host families, sponsors & the fans for their fantastic support."

Under his leadership the Wild Things have be awarded a Frontier League MVP (James Harris '18), Pitcher of the Year (Thomas Dorminy '18), Citizenship Award Winner (Rashad Brown '17), 19 Frontier League All-Stars and 7 players signed to affiliated clubs. Langbehn has also climbed his way into the Top 10 of All-Time Wins by a manager in the Frontier League.

"One of our off-season priorities was to extend Gregg's contract." said General Manager and VP Steven Zavacky. "He has come in and created a culture that the players buy into. The stability he has brought the organization is a reflection of his work ethic and desire to win. With his lead, we will continue to contend and engineer a quality product that our fans can be proud of. We look forward to many more years, wins and division titles with Gregg at the helm", Zavacky continued.

Manager Gregg Langbehn will lead the Wild Things on the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

