Washington Bats Struggle in Game Two Loss

WASHINGTON, Pa (Sept. 12) - The Washington Wild Things fell to the Joliet Slammers 3-1 in game two of the Frontier League Championship Series. Dom Iero, Washington's third baseman, came within feet of tying the game with a two-run home run in the ninth, but the ball was ultimately called foul before Iero struck out to end the game.

Washington's starting pitcher Chase Cunningham (1-1) tossed six innings, giving up three runs with only one being earned. Cunningham struggled with pitch count early but was able to work himself out of several jams.

For the first two frames it seemed to be a pitching duel between Cunningham and Joliet starter Scot Hoffman (0-1). The Slammers opened up the scoring in the third on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Danny Zardon, scoring centerfielder London Lindley to put Joliet in front.

Joliet added on with another run in the fourth on another sacrifice fly, this one from short stop Chaz Meadows that scored second baseman Ridge Hoopii-Haslam. In the fifth, Zardon doubled to bring in an insurance run for the Slammers making it 3-0.

The Wild Things generated some offense in the bottom half of the fifth with a solo home run from third basemen Dom Iero. It was his second home run of the playoffs after hitting a similar shot last night. This would be Washington's only run of the night after Iero narrowly missed a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Washington and Joliet are back in action Friday for game three of the Championship Series. Joliet will have home-field advantage for games three and four of the series. Dillon Sunnafrank will take the mound for the Wild Things for game three and first pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. EDT.

