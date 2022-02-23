Washington Adds 2019 24th Round Pick Shane Kelso

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the addition of former Angels' farmhand and pitcher Shane Kelso to the roster for the upcoming 2022 campaign.

A former 24th-round pick (2019), the right hander pitched in four games for Inland Empire (LAW, A) in the Los Angeles Angels' system. In four innings, he fanned nine batters. That work came off 2019, where he debuted as a professional with the Orem Owlz (Rookie) and the Burlington Bees (A Ball) with the Angels. He was 2-1 that season with a 2.18 ERA in 17 games from the bullpen. He logged 20.2 innings in total and struck out 34 batters in those innings to go along with just 14 hits allowed.

"[We're] happy to add another piece to the bullpen puzzle. Shane is a young man eager to get himself back to affiliated ball," said manager Tom Vaeth of the 24-year-old hurler. "I got really good reports on him after throwing at a Kansas City Royals' workout. He's averaged almost two strikeouts per inning in his brief career and adding someone who has swing-and-miss capabilities to the back end of bullpen is always a good thing."

The Fernley High School (NV) graduate played in junior college before pitching a season at Oklahoma Baptist. There Kelso pitched in 23 games (three starts) and logged 43.1 innings. He allowed 28 hits and fanned 62 opposing batters.

Kelso becomes the 10th pitcher officially on the roster entering Spring Training with more to be announced.

The Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

