Was this Matteo De Brienne's Best CPL Moment?

January 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC YouTube Video







Where does this goal during his time at Valour FC rank among Matteo de Brienne's best #CanPL moments?

OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 6, 2025

Atlético Ottawa Transfers Local Defender Matteo de Brienne to GAIS - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.