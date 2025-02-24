Was It a Red Card? Inter Miami & More Key Plays Analyzed
February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe is back for another season of Instant Replay, breaking down the biggest referee decisions from MLS! This week, we take a deep dive into some of the most talked-about plays:
