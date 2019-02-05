Warzecha Named Marauders General Manager

Bradenton, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced Craig Warzecha as the new General Manager of the Bradenton Marauders. The announcement was made by Pirates Senior Director of Florida and Dominican Republic Operations Jeff Podobnik. Warzecha succeeds Rachelle Madrigal, whose final day with the organization will be February 25.

Warzecha joined the Pirates in 2015 and became the Assistant General Manager of the Marauders in 2017. In addition to overseeing the sales team for Pirates Spring Training and the Marauders, he has played a pivotal role in the daily operations of LECOM Park.

A native of South Amboy, NJ, Warzecha moved to Florida to attend the University of Tampa. His career in baseball has included stints with the Lakewood Blue Claws, Minor League Baseball headquarters in St. Petersburg, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Clearwater Threshers. Craig graduated from Leadership Manatee in 2017 and currently serves on the board of Manatee Young Professionals.

"We wish Rachelle continued success as she embarks on a new step in her career and I look forward to Craig stepping into the General Manager position," Podobnik said. "Craig is always working to find new ways to enhance the guest experience at LECOM Park and has big plans for the 10th season of Marauders baseball in Bradenton."

"I'm excited to celebrate the first decade of Marauders baseball this year and look forward to continuing the growth of our tradition of bringing entertainment to the Sun Coast," Warzecha said.

The Pirates Spring Training home opener is Sunday, February 24 at 1:00 p.m. The Marauders open the 2019 home slate on Saturday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. Pirates Spring Training season tickets, group tickets, weekend packages, and single game tickets are on sale now. Marauders season tickets, group tickets, and All-You-Can-Eat five game plans are currently available. Marauders single game tickets go on sale on February 15.

For more information about Pirates Spring Training or the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

