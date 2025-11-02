Warschewski Punishes Forge, 2025 Edition

Published on November 2, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







GOAL

Tobias Warschewski takes advantage of a Forge FC defender Malik Owolabi-Belewu's mistake to put Cavalry FC ahead on the night!

Watch #CanPL LIVE on OneSoccer, TSN & FuboTV







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 2, 2025

Atlético Ottawa to Host Cavalry FC in the CPL Final at TD Place - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.