Ward's Fifth Multi-HR Game Comes in Sunday Loss

APPLETON, WI - Despite leading 4-1 into the bottom of the sixth, the Great Lakes Loons (47-43) dropped the final game of a six-game series to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (42-46) by a final score of 8-6. Ryan Ward went deep twice, while Eddys Leonard recorded three extra-base hits with a double and a triple, becoming the first Loon to do so since Miguel Vargas on June 6 against West Michigan.

Clayton Beeter finished his second start of the week of 2 2/3 innings with a career-best six strikeouts, allowing a solo home run to Joey Wiemer in the first inning. Wiemer, who made his High-A debut at the start of the series on Tuesday, finished the week with four HRs in six games and nine hits.

Great Lakes swatted three solo home runs in the second and third innings, beginning with Zac Ching's fourth home run of the series in the bottom of the second. Ward led the third off with his first home run to break a 1-1 tie, only for Carson Taylor to do the same two pitches later. Ward's second HR of the ballgame came in the top of the ninth inning, his 20th of the season and second-most in the High-A Central. The Loons finished the series with 16 home runs, second-most they've knocked in a single series and second-most in all of MiLB.

The Loons led Sunday's finale 4-1 into the sixth inning, effectively leading every game this week against Wisconsin. The Rattlers rattled off five runs in the bottom of the sixth Sunday, capitalized by a Chad McClanahan this season. Logan Boyer (L, 0-2) allowed his first four batters faced to reach before the McClanahan big fly, finishing with 28 pitches and 17 strikes.

Franklin De La Paz entered for 1 2/3 innings in the Sunday loss, tallying a strikeout before leaving the game with an apparent arm injury in the bottom of the seventh. Right-hander Jack Little also left hastily in Saturday's game.

Jeff Belge finished the pitching effort for Great Lakes with four strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings of work, despite three walks. Since his return from the Development List, Belge has combined for 10 strikeouts in five innings and no earned runs in the month of August.

Eddys Leonard entered Sunday with no doubles or triples in 10 games with Great Lakes. In four trips to the plate, Leonard doubled twice before tripling in the eighth inning, finishing with seven total bases and three extra-base hits, most for any Loons batter since Miguel Vargas did it on June 6 at Dow Diamond against West Michigan with a double, triple, and a home run.

Great Lakes returns home to begin a six-game series at Dow Diamond for the final matchups against the Lansing Lugnuts of the 2021 season. The Loons won seven of the first 12 matchups against Lansing before the Lugnuts took four of six at Dow Diamond in the first week of July. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EDT from Dow Diamond, with the Loons On-Deck Circle, Built by Three Rivers on the air at 6:35 P.M. EDT.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

