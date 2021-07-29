Ward Homers in Bees Loss

The Las Vegas Aviators salvaged a split of the series with Salt Lake Bees taking an 11-1 decision on Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Taylor Ward got the Bees started early, launching the Bees fifth game opening home run of the season, but the bats were cold after that managing just two more hits in the game. Las Vegas broke the game open with a seven-run third inning. Aaron Slegers was nearly out of the inning with minimal damage, but Francisco Pena hit a two-run, two-out homer on the 14th pitch of the at-bat to make it 4-1 Las Vegas. Slegers took the loss allowing seven runs, but just two were earned.

Packy Naughton pitched four innings of relief allowing four runs while striking out five. Jose Quijada threw a scoreless inning to lower his ERA to 1.53 on the season. Michael Stefanic saw his 15-game hitting streak snapped with a 0-for-3 night.

The Bees will take Wednesday off before embarking on a 12-game road trip. The road trip starts with six games in Albuquerque beginning on Thursday night in Duke City.

