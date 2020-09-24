Want to Help Clean up the Bay Center with the Ice Flyers Staff?

Good morning Ice Flyer Nation!

I'm sending this email out to see if anyone would like to join me and the staff tomorrow as we continue to help clean up the debris left from Hurricane Sally around the Bay Center. I know this is a late request and please do not feel obligated in any way, as I know everyone has been doing their own clean up as well. The Bay Center staff have put in seriously long hours the last couple weeks as the arena was a shelter for evacuees, so the more we can do to help them, the easier it is for them. Plus, this our home, too!

We will be starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday. We'll stop for lunch at some point and I'll bring in pizza for everyone. And we'll go to about 3/4 p.m. No one has to come for the whole time. You can come for an hour or two if that works. Please reply to this email with how many can come and an approximate length of time you are able to come help. But please feel free to just show up as well.

We're in need of some gas powered blowers so if you have one and can come help, please bring it. Bring large brooms, gloves, shovels, wheelbarrows and water. If you have a truck and trailer, bring it. We probably won't use them all but the more the better just in case.

Please bring a mask in case you are in close proximity working next to others.

From all of us at the Ice Flyers organization, we hope you all are safe. We know there is a lot of people with significant damage and our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to you. Keep strong and know that Ice Flyers hockey is coming in a few months, along with a brand new video scoreboard!!!!! Stay positive and we'll all get through this together.

Thank you, Ice Flyer Nation!

And as always, Go Ice Flyers!

Greg Harris

Owner, Pensacola Ice Flyers

