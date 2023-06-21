Wander Guante Named California League Pitcher of the Week for Second Time

June 21, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton Ports pitcher Wander Guante has been named the California League Pitcher of the Week for June 12-June 18, Minor League Baseball announced earlier this morning.

Guante delivered yet another strong performance this past Sunday his in the Ports 6-0 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm Sunday afternoon firing seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out six. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native had five plus no-hit innings before allowing his first hit to Kai Murphy of the Storm with two outs in the sixth. Guante has allowed just one earned run in 21 innings pitched in the month of June so far.

Guante is now the only pitcher in the Cal League to achieve the honors multiple times this season.

The Ports dock home for their first 12-game homestand of the season, beginning with the San Jose Giants beginning tomorrow, June 20 at Banner Island Ballpark. For more information on single game tickets and group outings, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 today.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.