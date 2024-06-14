Walter Fletcher Takes It 46-Yards to the House I CFL

June 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Walter Fletcher catches a screen pass and takes it all the way in for a Montreal score.

