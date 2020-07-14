Walsh Jesuit, Massillon Washington Set to Face off at Canal Park July 18

July 14, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are thrilled to bring another Senior Night celebration to Canal Park this summer as the Walsh Jesuit Warriors and the Massillon Washington Tigers on July 18. This edition of Senior Night features two schools with rich histories in Stark and Summit counties and will begin with first pitch of the nine-inning game at 7:05 p.m. at the home of the Akron RubberDucks.

Due to the high school baseball season being cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, each team will be able to celebrate Senior Night in a memorable way as players will have their pictures on the video board and pregame celebrations will commemorate the occasion. Post-game fireworks for this event will begin shortly after the conclusion of this game.

"We are thrilled to give these student-athletes one more opportunity to play together this year and to see our community come together in this special celebration for the Class of 2020," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "We have been working hard to offer safe events at Canal Park this summer, and we can't wait for our community to be able to see these athletes compete in a safe, socially-distant setting."

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. The attendance for this event will be limited to 1,000 fans at Canal Park, socially distanced within the seating bowl.

TICKETS

Tickets to this event are available for $10 and can be purchased online at www.akronrubberducks.com or by directly contacting the Akron RubberDucks sales team at (330) 253-5151 or [email protected] Each fan in attendance will need to present their ticket-either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device-at their designated point of entry into the ballpark with all members of their party together at the time of entry.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned, socially-distanced seating location.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected]

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 14, 2020

Walsh Jesuit, Massillon Washington Set to Face off at Canal Park July 18 - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.