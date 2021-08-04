Walls Wallops Homer in Third Straight, Bulls Fall to Redbirds 6-3
August 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM - Bulls shortstop Taylor Walls homered in his third consecutive contest and right fielder Miles Mastrobuoni collected two hits, however Redbirds starter Angel Rondon tossed six solid frames and center fielder Scott Hurst clubbed three hits while driving in three runs in Memphis' 6-3 win over Durham on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Walls went deep with a solo shot in the bottom of the first to put the Bulls ahead 1-0, though the Redbirds later answered with a single tally in the third to even the game at 1-1. Durham would go up 2-1 in the fourth before Memphis again followed with a run two innings later to make it 2-2. Hurst would later break the tie as part of a three-run seventh before adding insurance with an RBI double in the ninth that made it 6-2. Bulls SS Tristan Gray lofted a sacrifice fly in the ninth to cut the deficit to three.
Mastrobuoni (2-4, 2B, RBI) was the lone Bulls batter to record a multi-hit effort. Walls has gone deep in each of his three games played dating back to July 31 after totaling three big flies in his previous 57 games combined between Durham and Tampa Bay.
Rondon (6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 3 K) earned his fifth victory after yielding two runs, one of which was earned, on two hits over six innings, while southpaw Austin Warner (0.2 IP) notched the save. Durham starter Tommy Romero (6.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) suffered the defeat.
The two teams are set to continue their six-game series on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET. RHP Chris Ellis (1-3, 6.60) is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls, while LHP Zack Thompson (1-5, 7.15) is slated to start for the Redbirds. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.
