Wallner Nearly Hits for Cycle in Tight Tilt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Matt Wallner almost hit for the cycle Thursday evening at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, but another ninth-inning rally lifted the Beloit Snappers to a victory as the Cedar Rapids Kernels dropped a 4-2 decision. Wallner finished with the first four-hit game of his professional career during the contest.

Beloit (8-7) earned its second consecutive come-from-behind win by posting three runs in the final stanza. Will Banfield put the Snappers ahead on a two-run home run into the Plumbers & Pipefitters Pavilion. Nic Ready added an insurance run on a two-out error to give the Snappers their 4-2 advantage.

Wallner launched Cedar Rapids (7-8) to a 2-1 lead within the fifth as part of his stellar outing. He led off the inning with a solo shot to right field that secured a 3-of-3 start and left him a double shy of hitting for the cycle. A strikeout and single followed in his final at-bats later in the game.

The Kernels and the Snappers traded early runs during the third and fourth frames. Gabe Snyder's RBI infield single broke up the scoreless deadlock. Beloit answered in the next inning when Griffin Conine singled into right field and forced a 1-1 tie.

Brady Puckett (2-0) tossed two shutout innings in a winning performance. Derek Molina (1-1) was charged for three runs in 2.2 innings pitched within a blown save and a loss. Molina replaced starting pitcher Kody Funderburk who gave up just one run over 5.2 innings while averaging approximately nine pitches per stanza.

