Walleye Take Two W's to Tulsa

May 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Final Regular Season Record: 40-23-6-3, Playoff Record 10-3

Current Playoff Streak: 5 Wins

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS

Western Conference Finals vs. Tulsa (All times are Eastern)

Toledo leads series 2-0

Friday, May 10 vs. Tulsa (6-2 Win)

Sunday, May 12 vs. Tulsa (4-1 Win)

Wednesday, May 15 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (8:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Friday, May 17 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (8:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Saturday, May 18 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (8:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

Monday, May 20 vs. Tulsa at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

Wednesday, May 22 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (8:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

Walleye Notes

Quite a start: Toledo has raced to a 2-0 series lead over the Tulsa Oilers in the Western Conference Finals by scores of 6-2 and 4-1. Couple the two wins in this series with the three straight against Cincinnati leads to a Walleye record five straight playoff wins, breaking the previous high of four straight. In the five games the Walleye have outscored opponents 20-7.

Becoming a regular thing: Toledo has had two home games in the Western Finals and have seen crowds of 7,792 on Friday and 7,519 on Sunday for six standing room only playoff crowds this year. The Walleye are averaging 7,059 per game in the playoffs over eight games, which is the most for any team in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. In Walleye playoff history, the Huntington Center has been sold out 14 times.

Goaltending Rules: Pat Nagle has been downright brilliant in the postseason with a 10-2-1 record, a 1.66 goals against average and .944 save percentage. Nagle is tied with Michael Gartieg of Newfoundland with 10 playoff wins. The 31-year-old has an all-time record of 38-15-6 in his playoff career with a 2.23GAA and a .920SVP.

Hammering in the goals: Defenseman Trevor Hamilton scored twice in game one for his second two goal game of the playoffs. He is leading all ECHL defensemen in goals with five, despite only playing in nine postseason games.

Racing out to the lead: Toledo scored first in each of the two goals this past weekend and is 7-0-1 when they collect the first goal of a playoff game. That goes hand in hand with the Walleye record when leading after the first period (6-0-0) and leading after the second period (9-0-0).

Streaking along: Defenseman Matt Register is currently riding a four game assist streak (5 assists) while Greg Wolfe has the longest current point streak in the playoffs sitting at six straight games with a point (5G, 3A).

FOLLOW THE FISH

All Conference Finals games between the Your Toledo Walleye and the Tulsa Oilers will be broadcast live on BCSN and Fox Sports Radio 1230 WCWA.

Free streaming of the games will also be available on the BCSN Now app and at www.BCSNapp.com/walleye, subject to League blackout restrictions in certain markets. The BCSN streaming video webcast is offered to Walleye fans for free, courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's, Bud Light and Buckeye Broadband.

Website access: www.BCSNapp.com/walleye

Tablet/mobile access: "BCSN Now" app (free download for iOS devices in the Apple Store and Android devices in the Google Play Store)

WALLEYE OFFICIAL VIEWING PARTIES

GAME 3: Wednesday, May 15- Fleetwood's Tap Room- 8:05 p.m. EST

GAME 4: Friday, May 17- Hensville Park- large 27' movie screen- 8:05 p.m. EST

GAME 5: Saturday, May 18- Fifth Third Field - watch the game on the biggest screen in Northwest Ohio. Come for the Mud Hens game at 5:05 p.m. and stay to cheer on the Walleye at 8:05 p.m.

Playoff and group tickets can be purchased by calling the Walleye box office at 419-725-9255 or visiting www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.