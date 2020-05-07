Walleye Take Down Records During 2019-20 Season

May 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Walleye fans, we salute you for another tremendous season! You are the game changers. While the season ended sooner than any of us hoped, it was still packed with so many memorable moments. The best one? Selling out the arena 24 out of 29 games and reaching a Toledo Walleye milestone of 200 sellouts. This season, the Walleye managed to break or tie a total of 23 Toledo Walleye or Toledo ECHL records. From the entire organization, coaches and players... thank you! Now let's get ready for 2020-21.

Walleye Records Achieved

Season ticket record for fourth consecutive season (2,850)

Led the ECHL in sellouts (24)

Averaged more than 7,431 (sellout) fans for the third straight year (7,448)

Reached 400 all-time wins (429 in total)

Consecutive games with a power play goal (7, set from October 19 through November 6, 2019)

Most shorthanded goals in a single game (3, January 5, 2020 at Wheeling)

First Walleye player to win ECHL scoring title (Josh Kestner, 73 points)

First Walleye player to lead ECHL in goals (Josh Kestner, 33 goals)

First Walleye player to lead ECHL in save percentage (Billy Christopoulos, .932)

Best single season save percentage for a Walleye goaltender (Billy Christopoulos, .932)

Best team penalty kill percentage (87.8%)

Most career goals (116, Shane Berschbach)

Most career game-winning goals (20, Kyle Bonis)

Best career plus/minus (77, Shane Berschbach)

Most career goaltender wins (68, Pat Nagle)

Most career goaltender appearances (106, Pat Nagle)

Most career saves (2,867, Pat Nagle)

Most career minutes played by a goaltender (6,228, Pat Nagle)

Walleye Records Tied

Most career shots on goal (744, Berschbach)

Toledo ECHL (Storm and Walleye Combined) Records Set

Best team penalty kill percentage (87.8%)

Best single season save percentage for a goaltender (Billy Christopolous, .932)

Most career assists (277, Shane Berschbach)

First Toledo player to win the ECHL scoring title (Josh Kestner, 73 points)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 7, 2020

Walleye Take Down Records During 2019-20 Season - Toledo Walleye

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.