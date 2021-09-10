Walleye Sign Big Defenseman Chris Martenet
September 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Chris Martenet has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.
Martenet was part of the Indy Fuel in the 2020-21 season, skating in 38 games with two goals, six assists and 66 penalty minutes. The former fourth round pick by Dallas in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft was a mainstay for two seasons in Brampton from 2018-2020. For the Beast in 2018-19, he posted a career-best in goals (5) and assists (11). The St. Louis, MO native is a career plus-17 in the ECHL.
Head coach Dan Watson said, "Chris brings size, strength, and experience to our back end. He is a smart defenseman who wants to get better and continue to develop his game. We expect Chris to bring a steady presence on and off the ice with his professionalism. We are pleased to have a player of his caliber join our roster for the upcoming season."
The 6'7", 216-pound defenseman spent three years in the OHL from 2014-17 between London and Ottawa. In total, Martenet skated in 186 contests with 15 goals, 29 assists, and 194 penalty minutes, including OHL and Memorial Cup Championships in the 2015-16 campaign with London.
For information on purchasing or renewing your Walleye Game Plan, give us a call at 419-725-WALL. Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit toledowalleye.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 10, 2021
- Walleye Sign Big Defenseman Chris Martenet - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers HC Name Jason Franzone Assistant Coach - Worcester Railers HC
- Defenseman Darren Brady Makes Deal with Steelheads for 2021-22 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Re-Sign Defenseman Tariq Hammond - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Sign Two New Players - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Sign Cam Hausinger - Wheeling Nailers
- Single Game Tickets for Reading Royals Games Now on Sale - Reading Royals
- Walleye Add Center in Josh Dickinson - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.