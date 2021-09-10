Walleye Sign Big Defenseman Chris Martenet

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Chris Martenet has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Martenet was part of the Indy Fuel in the 2020-21 season, skating in 38 games with two goals, six assists and 66 penalty minutes. The former fourth round pick by Dallas in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft was a mainstay for two seasons in Brampton from 2018-2020. For the Beast in 2018-19, he posted a career-best in goals (5) and assists (11). The St. Louis, MO native is a career plus-17 in the ECHL.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "Chris brings size, strength, and experience to our back end. He is a smart defenseman who wants to get better and continue to develop his game. We expect Chris to bring a steady presence on and off the ice with his professionalism. We are pleased to have a player of his caliber join our roster for the upcoming season."

The 6'7", 216-pound defenseman spent three years in the OHL from 2014-17 between London and Ottawa. In total, Martenet skated in 186 contests with 15 goals, 29 assists, and 194 penalty minutes, including OHL and Memorial Cup Championships in the 2015-16 campaign with London.

