Walleye Sellout Kelly Cup Finals Games

TOLEDO, OH - Only 200 standing room only tickets remain for Wednesday's Kelly Cup Finals Game 3 at the Huntington Center. Tickets for Friday and Saturday nights are sold out!

You can still be a part of Toledo Hockey history as the Walleye play for the Kelly Cup! Hensville Entertainment District is the OFFICIAL WATCH PARTY location- FOR THE CUP, FOR TOLEDO!

Here is where you can cheer on YOUR FISH!

Wednesday, May 29 - GAME 3 - 7:35 p.m.

Fifth Third Field will open its gates and broadcast the Walleye game on its new 2,500-square-foot LED video board. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Friday, May 31 - GAME 4-- and Saturday, June 1 - GAME 5

The Mud Hens (7:05 p.m.) and the Walleye (7:35 p.m.) will be playing simultaneously on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1.

The Mud Hens are throwing two huge Walleye Kelly Cup Block Parties on Friday and Saturday nights. The block party will take place in Hensville Park, St. Clair Street and Fleetwood's Tap Room.

An additional 1,000 Mud Hens general admission tickets will be released each night. Tickets are $10 and include:

Access to Fifth Third Field for the Mud Hens game, Walleye Kelly Cup Block Party, postgame fireworks, and Hensville Live! Concert.

Anyone who already has a Mud Hens game ticket will have access to the Walleye Kelly Cup Block Party AND Fleetwood's Tap Room.

The Walleye Kelly Cup Block Party will feature two 16' outdoor LED Video Screens to show the game, plus one 12' screen and 12 TV's inside Fleetwood's Tap Room. The game and audio broadcast live without interruption.

The broadcast of the Walleye game will be played on the video board between each inning and continuously at the conclusion of the Mud Hens game.

All gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Walleye Kelly Cup Block party continues with the Mud Hens postgame fireworks show at the end of the Walleye game on both nights followed by the free Hensville Live! concerts at Hensville Park. Friday night features Grand Allusion, A Tribute to Styx, and on Saturday, Brent Lowry.

DJ Ey from BookthatDJ will be the featured on Holy Toledo! Rooftop from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. The Holy Toledo Rooftop party is free and open to the public.

Walleye Kelly Cup Block Party tickets are available online at toledowalleye.com/playoffs or by calling the box office at 419-725-9255. Only 1,000 block party tickets will be issued.

Please Note: With the high demand, the Walleye do NOT have an authorized ticket sales contract with any third-party websites or organizations. We do NOT recommend buying tickets through any reseller.

