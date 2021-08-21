Walleye Reel in Big Fish with Brandon Hawkins

ECHL - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brandon Hawkins has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

The Macomb, Michigan native had originally signed with the Walleye last year and went on to Fort Wayne after the Walleye season was cancelled. While with the Komets, Hawkins posted 39 points (23G, 16A) and helped them win the 2021 Kelly Cup with another 11 points (6G, 5A) in the postseason. In the 2019-2020 season he played against the Walleye while with Wheeling, collecting 33 points (16G, 17A). He has also skated in 21 AHL contests between Scranton and Rochester in two years professional.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "Brandon is an elite goal scorer at our level. He's an offensive threat every time he's on the ice. Brandon is an exciting player to watch and our fans should be thrilled that he's in a Walleye uniform this season. We are looking forward to working with Brandon to help him reach his maximum potential."

Prior to turning professional, the 27-year-old spent a pair of seasons with Bowling Green and Northeastern. In college, Hawkins had 108 points (46G, 62A) in 141 total contests, including 80 games played for the Falcons with 29 goals and 27 assists.

For information on purchasing or renewing your Walleye Game Plan, give us a call at 419-725-WALL. Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit toledowalleye.com.

