Walleye Playoffs: Division Finals Preview

Toledo Walleye vs Cincinnati Cyclones

Kelly Cup Playoffs: Division Finals Preview

Walleye Guaranteed Three Home Games

DIVISION FINALS: Best of seven series

Game 1: Thursday, April 25 @ 7:30 p.m. at Cincinnati

Game 2: Saturday, April 27 @ 7:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati (GAME D)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 1 @ 7:35 p.m vs. Cincinnati (GAME E)

Game 4: Friday, May 3 @ 7:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati (GAME F)

Game 5: Saturday, May 4 @ 7:30 p.m. at Cincinnati

Game 6: Tuesday, May 7 @ 7:30 p.m. at Cincinnati

Game 7: Wednesday, May 8 @ 7:30 p.m. at Cincinnati

WALLEYE NOTES

Walleye take out Fort Wayne: A third period hat trick from forward Dylan Sadowy helped spearhead the Walleye to a 4-1 win on Tuesday night to take the series four games to two. Toledo out shot the Komets 44-24 in the decisive game. It was Toledo's first win in a game six since beating South Carolina in the conference finals of the 2015 Playoffs.

Third player in Walleye history: Dylan Sadowy became the third player in Walleye history to post a hat trick in a playoff game. He joined Martin Frk (twice) and Adam Keefe (2010) as the only players to achieve that feat in the playoffs.

Gallant keeps his streak alive: With an assist on the Sadowy's third goal of the game Tuesday night, forward Zach Gallant continues to rack up the points giving him at least one in all six games in the series against Fort Wayne with seven total points (4G, 3A).

The Battle of I-75 Playoff Style: The last and only time Toledo and Cincinnati have met in the postseason since the Walleye joined the ECHL in 2009 was the first round of the 2013 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Cyclones won that series four games to two taking down the Walleye in game six in overtime at the Huntington Center. During the regular season the Walleye went 4-5-0 against the Cyclones with six of the nine meetings being decided by just a goal. Toledo did win a pair of games played in US Bank Arena, including a 4-3 win on March 21.

Guaranteed Three: With the 1-3-3 schedule, Toledo is guaranteed THREE home games in the Division Finals series vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones: Game 2 on Saturday; Game 3 on Wednesday, May 1 and Game 4 on Friday, May 3.

Topping the Attendance: Toledo currently leads the ECHL in playoff attendance, with 21,590 total attendance in 3 playoff games, averaging 7,197 per contest. Two of those three games at the Huntington Center have been sellouts.

TOLEDO vs CINCINNATI

Toledo Walleye: 40-23-6-3

(Second place in ECHL Central Division)

Leading Scorer: Shane Berschbach (20 goals, 43 assists, 63 points)

Leading Goaltender: Pat Nagle (22 wins, 2.81 GAA, .910 Save %)

Playoffs Leading Scorer: Dylan Sadowy (4 goals, 4 assists, 8 points)

Playoffs Leading Goaltender: Pay Nagle (4 wins, 1.60 GAA, .940 Save %)

Playoffs Power Play: 24.0 % (4th in the ECHL)

Playoffs Penalty Kill: 80.8 % (8th in the ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones: 51-13-5-3

(First place in ECHL Central Division, Brabham Cup winners)

Leading Scorer: Jesse Shultz (22 goals, 58 assists, 80 points)

Leading Goaltender: Michael Houser (29 wins, 2.13 GAA, .922 Save %)

Playoffs Leading Scorer: Mitch Jones, Myles Powell, Brady Vail- all with 6 points

Playoffs Leading Goaltender: Michael Houser (4 wins, 2.02 GAA, .934 Save %)

Playoffs Power Play: 25.0 % (3rd in ECHL)

Penalty Kill: 82.1 % (6th in ECHL)

FOLLOW THE FISH

All second-round games between the Walleye and the Cyclones, home and away, will be broadcast live on BCSN and Fox Sports Radio 1230 WCWA.

Official Walleye Watch Party Locations: Fleetwood's Tap Room (28 N. St. Clair St.) and Holy Toledo! Tavern (9 N. St. Clair St.)

Free streaming of the games will also be available on the BCSN Now app and at www.BCSNapp.com/walleye, subject to League blackout restrictions in certain markets. The BCSN streaming video webcast is offered to Walleye fans for free, courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's, Bud Light and Buckeye Broadband.

Website access: www.BCSNapp.com/walleye

Tablet/mobile access: "BCSN Now" app (free download for iOS devices in the Apple Store and Android devices in the Google Play Store)

