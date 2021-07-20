Walleye Ink First Player of Season

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Cole Fraser has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-22 season.

Fraser, a native of Carleton Place, Ontario, joins the Walleye after spending last year in the ECHL between Allen (10GP), South Carolina (18GP) and Utah (27GP). Combined in his three stops, the 21-year-old amassed 163 penalty minutes to go along with seven points (4G, 3A). The former fifth round pick by Detroit in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft did suit up for Allen in the 2019-20 campaign with four goals, four assists and 74 penalty minutes.

"Cole will bring a physical element to our defensive corps that you need in order to win in the ECHL," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He will be a big part of our penalty kill, and he is a player that is willing to get better. We look forward to helping him grow in his development."

Single game tickets on sale for the 2021-22 Walleye season will will be announced soon. Game tickets and packages for Winterfest 2021 go on sale Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Winterfest information and to purchase tickets can be found at ToledoWalleye.com/winterfest. Fans interested in a group outing should call 419-725-9255.

