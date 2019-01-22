Walleye Home for Three

January 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 24-10-3-2, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 19 at Kalamazoo (4-3 Shootout Loss)

January 20 vs. Fort Wayne (3-2 Shootout Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 25 vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 26 vs. Rapid City at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 27 vs. Rapid City at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Tuesday, January 22 - No Practice

Wednesday, January 23 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, January 24 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, January 25 - Game vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, January 26 - Game vs. Rapid City at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 27 - Game vs. Rapid City at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

All-Star showcase highlights three game week: The Toledo Walleye played a ton of hockey over a three day span that culminated with the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday night. Saturday the team erased a 3-0 deficit on the road to collect a point in 4-3 shootout loss at Kalamazoo. A back and forth Sunday matchup with Fort Wayne also went the distance with the Walleye coming out on top 3-2 when Justin Kea scored in the fifth round of the shootout.

So close to an All-Star win: Toledo had two teams (Fins and Hooks) in Monday's All-Star showcase that went down to the wire. The Fins team finished the championship game tied with the Eastern Conference All-Stars but it was the East that took the first ever All-Star game at the Huntington Center 2-1 in a winner take all shootout.

Pack the barn: Toledo posted yet another sellout crowd by welcoming in 7,867 in Sunday's dramatic win over Fort Wayne. It was the 10th sellout crowd of the season for the Walleye who are averaging an above capacity 7,633 per contest (sellout is 7,431). Add on to that Monday's 7,736 for the All-Star contest, which is the fourth largest All-Star game crowd in ECHL history dating back to the first game played in 1993.

Helping his way to the top: Forward TJ Hensick has dished out an ECHL best 35 assists so far this season which has helped him vault to the top of the league in scoring with 49 points in Toledo's 39 games played this year. Hensick is also riding a nine game point streak in which he has collected four goals with eight assists.

Home stand continues: Sunday's game vs. Fort Wayne started a season high nine game home run for the Walleye. That continues Friday night when the Cincinnati Cyclones invade the Huntington Center. Toledo has a record of 1-2-0 vs. the other team from Ohio. Saturday and Sunday the Rapid City Rush will be in town for back to back games, the only meetings this year between the two. Toledo is a perfect 2-0-0 vs. the Rush all-time.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TJ Hensick (0 goals - 2 assists = 2 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (1-0-0, 1.85 GAA, .944 save %)

UPCOMING EVENTS AND PROMOTIONS

Friday, January 25

Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Owens Community College: The Walleye salute the brave men and women of the military. Special recognitions will happen throughout the game.

Sunday, January 26

Paws and Pucks Night: Unleash the fun! It's bring your dog to the Walleye game night. People tickets are $17 and $5 for your furry friend with 100% of the dog proceeds to benefit Lucas County Canine and Care.

Rescue Dogs Appearance: Two of your favorite Rescue Dogs will be playing on the concourse looking for friends to pose with for a picture.

Postgame Open Skate with the Walleye: Join your favorite Walleye players on the ice for a postgame skate. No skates, don't worry. Rentals are available for $5.

ECHL Stories from January 22, 2019

