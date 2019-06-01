Walleye Force Game Six, Growlers Fall 3-2

June 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Toledo Walleye force game six at Mile One Centre with a 3-2 win over the Newfoundland Growlers at the Huntington Centre in Toledo. The Growlers continue to lead the championship series 3-2.

Toledo came out the gate with an extra step and scored just 2:27 into the first frame as Tyler Spezia made good on an odd-man rush to beat Growlers goalie Michael Garteig. Newfoundland scored in the second half of the period to tie the game at 1 from the stick of Marcos Power who grabbed a rebound and tucked it behind a sprawling Pat Nagle.

The Growlers powerplay was called into action in the second period but it was the Walleye who capitalized, Ryan Obuchowski scored off an odd-man rush. The Walleye added another goal just 2 minutes later, this time from the stick of A.J. Jenks.

The Growlers made it interesting in the third, Zach O'Brien netted his 16th goal of the playoffs 12:50 into the third and both teams continued to trade chances until time expired.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien scored his 16th goal of the playoffs

The three stars were 3 - P. Nagle (TOL), 2 - T. Spezia (TOL) and 1 - A. Jenks (TOL)

What's Next?

The series continues at Mile One Centre with game six Tuesday night in St. John's. Puck drop is 7:00 Newfoundland time. Tickets are on sale now in person at the Mile One Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657 or online at mileonecentre.com.

ECHL Stories from June 1, 2019

