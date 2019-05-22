Walleye Are Western Conference Champs

May 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH - Your Toledo Walleye are ECHL Western Conference Champions and are headed to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in the team's 10-year history. The Fish defeated the Tulsa Oilers 6-2 on the road, Wednesday night, with a crowd of more than 1,500 cheering them on in Toledo at Fifth Third Field.

This is the first time Toledo will play in the ECHL playoff finals since 1994 when the Toledo Storm captured back-to-back Riley Cup titles.

The Walleye are only four wins away from completing their quest of bringing a championship back to the Glass City. Toledo now faces the Eastern Conference champions Newfoundland Growlers. The two teams did not play each other this season.

KELLY CUP FINALS

The Kelly Cup Finals best-of-seven series will be played in a 2-3-2 format beginning in Newfoundland on Saturday, May 25. The schedule is as follows (all times are EST):

Game 1: Saturday, May 25 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland |WATCH PARTY: Fifth Third Field

Game 2: Sunday, May 26 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland | WATCH PARTY: Fifth Third Field

Game 3: Wednesday, May 29 @ 7:35 p.m. at Toledo

Game 4: Friday, May 31 @ 7:35 p.m. at Toledo

Game 5: Saturday, June 1 @ 7:35 p.m. at Toledo (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, June 4 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland (if necessary) | WATCH PARTY: Fifth Third Field

Game 7: Wednesday, June 5 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland (if necessary) |WATCH PARTY: Fifth Third Field

OFFICIAL WATCH PARTY

Fifth Third Field is hosting the biggest watch party in town when the team plays in Newfoundland. Watch the Walleye/BCSN broadcast on the new 2,500-square-foot LED video board- the largest viewing screen in Northwest Ohio. Don't forget to bring your cow bells and rally towels!

FOLLOW THE FISH

All Kelly Cup Finals games between the Toledo Walleye and the Newfoundland Growlers will be broadcast live on BCSN and Fox Sports Radio 1230 WCWA.

Free streaming of the games will also be available on the BCSN Now app and at www.BCSNapp.com/walleye, subject to League blackout restrictions in certain markets. The BCSN streaming video webcast is offered to Walleye fans for free, courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's, Bud Light and Buckeye Broadband.

Website access: www.BCSNapp.com/walleye

Tablet/mobile access: "BCSN Now" app (free download for iOS devices in the Apple Store and Android devices in the Google Play Store)

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Toledo continues to set records with tonight's game being the seventh standing room only playoff crowd this year. The Walleye are averaging 7,113 over nine games which tops any team in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Kelly Cup Finals tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Walleye box office at 419-725-9255 or by visiting www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.