Walleye Announce 2020-21 Home Schedule
May 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH- Unfinished business. Your Toledo Walleye are ready to wrap up what they started when the season ended. The team's itching to get back on the ice, and we know you can't wait to pack the pond once again and give the Walleye a true home ice advantage!
Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 24, as it'll be the first time in which division rival Indy Fuel will be the Walleye's opponent for their home opener at the Huntington Center. It is your first chance to satisfy your craving for the heart-pounding, fast-paced, hard-hitting excitement of Toledo Walleye hockey. We'll follow that up with 35 more thrilling home games.
Thirty-two of the 36 home games will be played on Friday (10), Saturday (13) or Sunday (9). FUN FACT: February is the busiest home month of the season. The team plays eight games, four against division rivals, and that ties for the most home games in the month of February in Walleye history (2015-16).
Two of the regular season games will be played outdoors at Fifth Third Field, during Winterfest, presented by ProMedica. The Walleye will face the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, December 26. This is the Wings' second appearance at Winterfest. Then on Thursday, December 31, the Indy Fuel will play in their first outdoor game. This is also the first time the Toledo Walleye have hosted a game on New Year's Eve.
The Walleye have multiple back-to-back home series this upcoming season. The first is against Kansas City during the first weekend of December, in late January the Walleye face their rival Fort Wayne and then Allen, in February Florida and Indy, and then team wraps up their regular season against Wheeling with a back-to-back on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.
All games begin at 7:15 p.m. with Sunday games starting at 5:15 p.m. The full schedule will be released at a later date.
WALLEYE HOME SCHEDULE
October
Saturday, October 24 vs INDY - Season Home Opener
November
Friday, November 6 vs FORT WAYNE
Wednesday, November 11 vs KALAMAZOO
Saturday, November 14 vs FORT WAYNE
Friday, November 20 vs CINCINNATI
Saturday, November 21 vs WHEELING
Friday, November 27 vs FORT WAYNE
December
Wednesday, December 2 vs WHEELING
Saturday, December 5 vs KANSAS CITY
Sunday, December 6 vs KANSAS CITY
Friday, December 11 vs WHEELING
WINTERFEST: Saturday, December 26 vs KALAMAZOO
WINTERFEST: Thursday, December 31 vs INDY
January
Sunday, January 10 vs KALAMAZOO
Friday, January 15 vs CINCINNATI
Saturday, January 23 vs FORT WAYNE
Sunday, January 24 vs FORT WAYNE
Saturday, January 30 vs ALLEN
Sunday, January 31 vs ALLEN
February
Wednesday, February 3 vs UTAH
Saturday, February 6 vs CINCINNATI
Friday, February 12 vs WICHITA
Saturday, February 13 vs FLORIDA
Sunday, February 14 vs FLORIDA
Friday, February 19 vs WHEELING
Saturday, February 20 vs INDY
Sunday, February 21 vs INDY
March
Friday, March 5 vs WHEELING
Saturday, March 6 vs KALAMAZOO
Sunday, March 7 vs FORT WAYNE
Friday, March 12 vs CINCINNATI
Saturday, March 13 vs INDY
Friday, March 26 vs KALAMAZOO
Sunday, March 28 vs INDY
April
Saturday, April 10 vs WHEELING
Sunday, April 11 vs. WHEELING
FINatics Game Plan Memberships and Group Outings
Guarantee the best seats to Walleye games with a 2020-21 FINatics membership. As a member you also receive access to Member-Only packages which includes Winterfest tickets. It is not too soon to book your Walleye group party. Go to www.toledowalleye.com or call the box office at 419-725-9255 to talk with a Walleye Consultant.
