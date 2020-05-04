Walleye Announce 2020-21 Home Schedule

TOLEDO, OH- Unfinished business. Your Toledo Walleye are ready to wrap up what they started when the season ended. The team's itching to get back on the ice, and we know you can't wait to pack the pond once again and give the Walleye a true home ice advantage!

Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 24, as it'll be the first time in which division rival Indy Fuel will be the Walleye's opponent for their home opener at the Huntington Center. It is your first chance to satisfy your craving for the heart-pounding, fast-paced, hard-hitting excitement of Toledo Walleye hockey. We'll follow that up with 35 more thrilling home games.

Thirty-two of the 36 home games will be played on Friday (10), Saturday (13) or Sunday (9). FUN FACT: February is the busiest home month of the season. The team plays eight games, four against division rivals, and that ties for the most home games in the month of February in Walleye history (2015-16).

Two of the regular season games will be played outdoors at Fifth Third Field, during Winterfest, presented by ProMedica. The Walleye will face the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, December 26. This is the Wings' second appearance at Winterfest. Then on Thursday, December 31, the Indy Fuel will play in their first outdoor game. This is also the first time the Toledo Walleye have hosted a game on New Year's Eve.

The Walleye have multiple back-to-back home series this upcoming season. The first is against Kansas City during the first weekend of December, in late January the Walleye face their rival Fort Wayne and then Allen, in February Florida and Indy, and then team wraps up their regular season against Wheeling with a back-to-back on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

All games begin at 7:15 p.m. with Sunday games starting at 5:15 p.m. The full schedule will be released at a later date.

WALLEYE HOME SCHEDULE

October

Saturday, October 24 vs INDY - Season Home Opener

November

Friday, November 6 vs FORT WAYNE

Wednesday, November 11 vs KALAMAZOO

Saturday, November 14 vs FORT WAYNE

Friday, November 20 vs CINCINNATI

Saturday, November 21 vs WHEELING

Friday, November 27 vs FORT WAYNE

December

Wednesday, December 2 vs WHEELING

Saturday, December 5 vs KANSAS CITY

Sunday, December 6 vs KANSAS CITY

Friday, December 11 vs WHEELING

WINTERFEST: Saturday, December 26 vs KALAMAZOO

WINTERFEST: Thursday, December 31 vs INDY

January

Sunday, January 10 vs KALAMAZOO

Friday, January 15 vs CINCINNATI

Saturday, January 23 vs FORT WAYNE

Sunday, January 24 vs FORT WAYNE

Saturday, January 30 vs ALLEN

Sunday, January 31 vs ALLEN

February

Wednesday, February 3 vs UTAH

Saturday, February 6 vs CINCINNATI

Friday, February 12 vs WICHITA

Saturday, February 13 vs FLORIDA

Sunday, February 14 vs FLORIDA

Friday, February 19 vs WHEELING

Saturday, February 20 vs INDY

Sunday, February 21 vs INDY

March

Friday, March 5 vs WHEELING

Saturday, March 6 vs KALAMAZOO

Sunday, March 7 vs FORT WAYNE

Friday, March 12 vs CINCINNATI

Saturday, March 13 vs INDY

Friday, March 26 vs KALAMAZOO

Sunday, March 28 vs INDY

April

Saturday, April 10 vs WHEELING

Sunday, April 11 vs. WHEELING

