Walleye Announce 2019-20 Protected List

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye have announced its protected list following the 2019-20 season. Information on ECHL protected lists follows the list of players.

The nine forwards on Toledo's protected list are: Josh Winquist, Emerson Clark, Shane Berschbach, Justin Buzzeo, Kyle Bonis, Abbott Girduckis, T.J. Hensick, Brett Boeing and Ben Storm.

The 12 listed defenseman are: Mike Moffat, Dylan Zink, Brandon Anselmini, Nolan Gluchowski, Brenden Kotyk, Butrus Ghafari, Kevin Spinozzi, Blake Hillman, Tory Dello, Kevin Tansey, Tim Davison, and Steve Oleksy.

The two goaltenders are: Billy Christopoulos and Trevor Gorsuch.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. This states that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a qualifying offer last summer for the current season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the member or league, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL retirement form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all future consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their season-ending roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15. Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

