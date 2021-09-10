Walleye Add Center in Josh Dickinson

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Josh Dickinson has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Dickinson split his 2020-21 season between the Utah Grizzlies and Indy Fuel. Between the two stops the native of Halton Hills, ON, totaled 11 points (2G, 9A) in 22 games. He also appeared in seven games for Colorado in the AHL with a pair of assists and six penalty minutes. The 23-year-old has appeared in 47 games in the AHL since his pro debut with San Antonio in 2018 with 14 points (2G, 12A). He has averaged nearly a point-per-game in his ECHL career with 70 points (26G, 44A) in 82 contests.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "Josh is going to be a fun player to watch. He is extremely talented and loaded with skill. He will be counted on to play in all situations and big moments in the game. He is hungry to continue his development to help Toledo win, but also to reach the next level. We are excited that Josh will be in a Walleye uniform this season."

Prior to become professional, Dickinson spent one season at Clarkson University with 15 goals and 11 assists for 26 points over 40 contests for the Golden Knights. He dominated the junior ranks with 142 points (56G, 86A) over 152 games in three seasons for the Georgetown Raiders of the OJHL. As team captain in 2016-17, he helped the Raiders to the OJHL Championship with 66 points (25G, 41A) in the regular season and then another 22 points (8G, 14A) in 22 postseason games.

